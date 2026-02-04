Listen Live
Close
News

Police Arrest Second Suspect In 6ix9ine Home Invasion Case

Police have arrested a second alleged suspect connected to the home invasion at 6ix9ine’s Florida mansion.

Published on February 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tekashi 6ix9ine
Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

Police have arrested a second alleged suspect connected to the home invasion at 6ix9ine’s Florida mansion.

The break-in at the GUMMO rapper’s home occurred in November. Last month (January), authorities arrested Pedro Rodriguez, a 19-year-old who was charged with multiple felonies related to the incident, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Those charges include home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver.

Less than a month later, a second suspect, Sergio Andrade, was taken into custody. He is facing three charges similar to those of Rodriguez, including home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand larceny.

Four days prior to Andrade’s arrest, a SWAT team had a search warrant at a West Palm Beach apartment where both suspects reportedly lived. During the search, authorities recovered several items believed to have been stolen from the Brooklyn rapper’s home, including a pink Chanel purse, a black Dolce & Gabbana bag, and a Louis Vuitton Pochette.

According to CBS 12, the items were valued at approximately $11,000. Investigators also recovered a Glock 19 with an extended magazine that matched the description of a weapon seen in surveillance footage from the home invasion.

As arrests continue to be made in the case, the Bushwick rapper has already begun serving his three-month jail sentence. 6ix9ine turned himself in on Jan.6, notably blasting Akon’s “Locked Up” in the background.

Just days before reporting to jail, he made a bold claim about the company he expected to have behind bars:

I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6ix9ine added, “I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi, too. I’m about to play chess with them n****s, eat ramen noodles.”

The investigation into the home invasion remains ongoing.

Police Arrest Second Suspect In 6ix9ine Home Invasion Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Soundtracks Buick’s Latest Commercial

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Take-Two Confirms 'GTA 6' Will Launch With A Physical Edition

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime For $340M

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Nicki Minaj Defends Trump, Takes Digs At Trans Youth

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
MRMF Presents One Night Of R&B Toy Drive
Lifestyle  |  bigbink

2BYG Got Next In The DFDUB

Comment
News  |  tethomas

Three Young Brothers Tragically Drown In Icy Texas Pond

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close