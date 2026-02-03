New Pod Alert: Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Reunite To Launch ‘Flagrant And Funny’ Podcast With iHeart Women’s Sports

Source: iHeart Media / iHeart Media

iHeartMedia’s iHeart Women’s Sports has announced the launch of Flagrant and Funny, a new original sports podcast hosted by longtime friends and media heavyweights Cari Champion and Jemele Hill. The show joins iHeart Women’s Sports as the first audio platform dedicated exclusively to women’s sports, reinforcing its mission to amplify women’s voices, stories, and perspectives across athletics and culture. Airing three times a week—every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—Flagrant and Funny blends sharp analysis, cultural commentary, and humor into lively, no-holds-barred conversations.

Champion and Hill tackle the most talked-about moments in women’s sports and beyond, from coaching controversies and league drama to broader cultural debates. The podcast promises both insight and entertainment, featuring candid discussions, playful banter, and recurring segments such as Jemele Hill’s Top 5 lists, designed to spark debate and deliver laugh-out-loud moments. With an easy chemistry built on years of friendship, the hosts create a space that appeals not only to sports fans but also to listeners who simply enjoy smart, engaging conversation. At its core, the show asks a simple question—who’s flagrant and who’s funny?—and invites audiences to tune in to find out.

Cari Champion brings extensive broadcast experience and cultural influence to the podcast. A respected journalist and television personality, she has hosted The Cari Champion Show on Amazon, contributed regularly to CNN, and recently hosted CNN’s New Year’s celebration. Champion is also a passionate advocate for women of color in media, advancing mentorship through her Brown Girls Dream foundation.

Jemele Hill, an Emmy Award–winning journalist and acclaimed author, adds deep reporting credentials and cultural commentary. A former ESPN columnist and anchor, Hill is also the co-founder of Lodge Freeway Media and the author of the 2022 memoir UPHILL. Together, Champion and Hill position Flagrant and Funny as a bold, dynamic addition to the women’s sports media landscape.

Got to love it when camaraderie turns into content and commerce.

The post New Pod Alert: Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Reunite To Launch ‘Flagrant And Funny’ Podcast With iHeart Women’s Sports appeared first on Bossip.

New Pod Alert: Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Reunite To Launch ‘Flagrant And Funny’ Podcast With iHeart Women’s Sports was originally published on bossip.com