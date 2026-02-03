Cancer Survivors Urge Lawmakers to End Medical Debt Traps

Source: American Cancer Society / American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

INDIANAPOLIS — For Heather Almager, the battle against Breast Cancer wasn’t just fought in the doctor’s office—it was fought at the kitchen table over a decade’s worth of medical bills.

Last month, Almager joined dozens of Cancer patients, survivors, and advocates at the Indiana Statehouse for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s (ACS CAN) Cancer Action Day. Their mission was clear: urge lawmakers to pass legislation that protects Hoosiers from the crushing weight of medical debt.

The timing is critical. Wednesday, February 4, marks World Cancer Day, a global initiative to raise awareness and close the gap in Cancer care. In Indiana, advocates are focusing on the financial gap that often leaves survivors drowning in debt long after they reach remission.

A Diagnosis at 29

Almager was just 29 years old and undergoing fertility treatments when a doctor discovered a significant lump. What followed was a whirlwind of biopsies, a mastectomy, and a life-threatening battle with sepsis.

“My husband and I wanted to start a family, which for us meant fertility treatments,” Almager shared. “We had insurance throughout, but still found ourselves with over $75,000 of medical debt. To this day, I am still facing medical challenges due to my infertility and Cancer journey.”

Now ten years out from her diagnosis, the financial toll remains a constant reminder of her illness. “It’s been over a decade of bills, biopsies, physical hardship, and heartbreak,” she said.

Bipartisan Momentum for Reform

The stories shared by Almager and other volunteers from Blood Cancer United appear to be resonating with lawmakers. Senate Bill 85, which recently passed the Senate with bipartisan support and is now moving through the House, aims to create guardrails for medical debt collection. The proposed legislation would:

Protect Homes: Prohibit hospitals from placing liens on a patient’s primary residence for unpaid medical bills.

Limit Wage Garnishment: Protect the earnings of low-income Hoosiers from being seized.

Mandate Transparency: Require hospitals to clearly communicate financial assistance and charity care programs, rather than burying them in “100 pages of documents.”

“I felt more empowered with what our asks were… because I am still living this,” Almager said of her experience lobbying at the Statehouse. “I guess I’m 10 years out and I’m over $75,000 still in medical debt. Talking with the Senators, they were completely understanding.”

An estimated 44,950 Hoosiers will be diagnosed with cancer this year. For many, like the young colleague Almager currently works with who had to quit her job just to qualify for state-assisted insurance, the choice between health and financial survival is impossible.

“I think a lot of people right now… it’s not that they’re scared to go to the doctor. I think it’s a matter of money,” Almager noted. “Sharing my story has been the eye-opener for a lot of people. I want them to know that their voice matters.”

As World Cancer Day approaches, Almager and ACS CAN hope that Indiana will join the global effort not just by improving treatment, but by ensuring that a Cancer diagnosis doesn’t mean a lifetime of debt.

About ACS CAN

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) advocates for evidence-based public policies to reduce the cancer burden for everyone. We engage our volunteers across the country to make their voices heard by policymakers at every level of government. We believe everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and advanced proven tobacco control measures. We stand with our volunteers, working to make cancer a top priority for policymakers in cities, states and our nation’s capital. Join the fight by visiting http://www.fightcancer.org.

Cancer Survivors Urge Lawmakers to End Medical Debt Traps was originally published on wibc.com