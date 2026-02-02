Villanova football player arrested for alleged sexual assault of another student

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Villanova University Athletics have announced D’Hani Cobbs, a freshman wide receiver on the university’s football team, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting another student. The arrest, carried out by Villanova University Police, stems from an incident that reportedly occurred in December. Cobbs, a Camden, New Jersey native, had his bio removed from the Villanova Athletics website following the charges. His bail has been set at $250,000.

In response to the arrest, Villanova University issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to campus safety and support for the victim. “Sexual violence of any kind is not tolerated on our campus, and we are committed to both supporting the victim and fostering a safe environment for all of our students,” the statement read. The case has sparked discussions about campus safety and the responsibilities of student-athletes, as the university community awaits further developments.

Information from 6abc Philadelphia was used to create this report.

