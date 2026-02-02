Music's Biggest Night: Full List of Winners at the 68th Grammy Awards
- Kendrick Lamar became the most Grammy-decorated rapper, and breakout star Olivia Dean impressed the Recording Academy.
- Several artists used their platform to speak out against ICE, marking a moment of protest and social commentary.
- The ceremony paid emotional tribute to fallen icons and marked the end of the Grammys' 54-year run on CBS.
The 68th annual Grammy Awards wrapped this Sunday with history being made and real wins taking the forefront. From record-breaking wins to moments of protest, tribute, and transition, this year’s ceremony felt less like the routine awards show and more like a snapshot of where the industry, where the people stand right now.
The awards honored recordings released between August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025, spanning 95 categories across genres.
Kendrick Lamar left the building as the most Grammy-decorated rapper of all time. And, breakout star, Olivia Dean, proved her old school, soulful tracks not only move the needle on TikTok but with the Recording Academy, too.
Several artists used their podium moment to publicly speak out against ICE, some for the very first time. Beloved Benito a.k.a Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year just one week before his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.
And, the ceremony delivered one of its most emotionally resonant tributes in years, honoring fallen icons including D’Angelo, Roberta Flack, Angie Stone, Sly Stone, and more.
The night also marked the end of an era: this was the final Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS after a 54-year run.
Below is the complete list of winners from the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Record of the Year
“Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Album of the Year
“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny
Song of the Year
“Wildflower,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Messy,” Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Mayhem,” Lady Gaga
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“End of Summer,” Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Eusexua,” FKA twigs
Best Remixed Recording
“Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
Best Rock Performance
“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning,” Yungblood featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II
Best Metal Performance
“Birds,” Turnstile
Best Rock Song
“As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Best Rock Album
“Never Enough,” Turnstile
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Alone,” The Cure
Best Alternative Music Album
“Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure
Best R&B Performance
“Folded,” Kehlani
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Vibes Don’t Lie,” Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
“Folded,” Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Bloom,” Durand Bernarr
Best R&B Album
“Mutt,” Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
“Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Best Rap Song
“TV Off,” Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
“Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
“Windows — Live,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Portrait,” Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Southern Nights,” Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Without Further Ado, Vol. 1,” Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
“A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole,” Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro
Best Alternative Jazz Album
“Live-Action,” Nate Smith
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“A Matter of Time,” Laufey
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Brightside,” Arkai
Best Musical Theater Album
“Buena Vista Social Club,” Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Bad as I Used to Be (From ‘F1® The Movie’),” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Amen,” Shaboozey and Jelly Roll
Best Country Song
“Bitin’ List,” Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
Best Traditional Country Album
“Ain’t in It for My Health,” Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
“Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll
Best American Roots Performance
“Beautiful Strangers,” Mavis Staples
Best Americana Performance
“Godspeed,” Mavis Staples
Best American Roots Song
“Ancient Light,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana Album
“Big Money,” Jon Batiste
Best Bluegrass Album
“Highway Prayers,” Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Ain’t Done With the Blues,” Buddy Guy
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Preacher Kids,” Robert Randolph
Best Folk Album
“Wild and Clear and Blue,” I’m With Her
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“A Tribute to the King of Zydeco,” Various Artists
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Come Jesus Come,” Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford and Brandon Lake, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“Heart of Mine,” Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Coritos Vol. 1,” Israel and New Breed
Best Roots Gospel Album
“I Will Not Be Moved (Live),” The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Best Latin Pop Album
“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best Música Urbana Album
“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“Papota,” Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
“Palabra De To’s (Seca),” Carín León
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Raíces,” Gloria Estefan
Best Global Music Performance
“EoO,” Bad Bunny
Best African Music Performance
“Push 2 Start,” Tyla
Best Global Music Album
“Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo,” Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia
Best Reggae Album
“Blxxd & Fyah,” Keznamdi
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
“Nomadica,” Tonality Carla Patullo featuring the Scorchio Quartet and Tonality
Best Children’s Music Album
“Harmony,” Fyütch and Aura V
Best Comedy Album
“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
“Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” Dalai Lama
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Sinners,” Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
“Sword of the Sea,” Austin Wintory
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
Best Music Video
“Anxiety,” Doechii
Best Music Film
“Music by John Williams”
Best Recording Package
“Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” Bruce Springsteen
Best Album Cover
“Chromakopia,” Tyler, the Creator
Best Album Notes
“Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings,” Miles Davis
Best Historical Album
“Joni Mitchell Archives — Volume 4”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“That Wasn’t a Dream,” Pino Palladino and Blake Mills
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down,” Sandbox Percussion
Producer of the Year, Classical
Elaine Martone
Best Immersive Audio Album
“Immersed,” Justin Gray
Best Instrumental Composition
“First Snow,” Remy Le Boeuf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Super Mario Praise Break,” The 8-Bit Big Band
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Big Fish,” Nate Smith featuring Säje
Best Orchestral Performance
“Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie,” Boston Symphony Orchestra
Best Opera Recording
“Heggie: Intelligence,” Houston Grand Opera
Best Choral Performance
“Ortiz: Yanga,” Los Angeles Philharmonic
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Dennehy: Land of Winter,” Alarm Will Sound
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos,” Yo-Yo Ma
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Telemann: Ino — Opera Arias for Soprano,” Amanda Forsythe
Best Classical Compendium
“Ortiz: Yanga”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Ortiz: Dzonot,” Gabriela Ortiz
