Donald Trump’s ‘No. 1 Fan’ Nicki Minaj Celebrates His Advisor’s Nuptials With Her Hubby Kenneth Petty, Performance By Sexyy Red Goes Viral

The mother of the Barbz is jumping from the pink print to the red donkey. Just days after declaring herself President Donald Trump’s “No. 1 fan” at a Washington, D.C., summit, Nicki Minaj solidified her new political alliance by attending the wedding of senior Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz.

The high-profile event served as a victory lap for Minaj’s recent MAGA pivot, featuring a guest list and performance lineup that felt more like a music festival than a traditional wedding reception.

The nuptials follow a viral week for the rapstress, who recently shared a “fireside chat” with Bruesewitz at the Trump Accounts Summit. During that event, Bruesewitz took a direct shot at Minaj’s longtime rival, Cardi B, mocking her 2024 appearance for Kamala Harris by stating that Minaj’s competitors didn’t look nearly as good behind a political seal. While Minaj gave a silent smile during the shade, her presence at Bruesewitz’s wedding spoke volumes about her current loyalties.

Sexyy Red, who has previously voiced her admiration for Trump’s “hood” appeal, performed at the reception, sparking fierce backlash.

Later, when Sexyy Red tried to celebrate Black History Month, a barrage of critics slammed her for trying to join in on the moment.

Nicki Minaj Proudly Posted Content From The MAGA Wedding

Nicki also proved that she couldn’t care less about criticism for her attendance. Instead, she posted TikToks showing that she attended alongside her hubby, Kenneth Petty.

As previously reported, Nicki Minaj said she’s not mincing words when it comes to Trump, and this latest MAGA-adjacent appearance makes that clear.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan. That’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. We won’t let them get away with bullying him. God is protecting him.”

What do YOU think about Nicki Minaj attending the Trump advisor’s wedding?

