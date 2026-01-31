Listen Live
Paul George Suspended for Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Policy

Paul George Suspended 25 Games for Violating NBA’s Anti-Drug Policy

Published on January 31, 2026
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been handed a 25-game suspension by the NBA for violating the league’s Anti-Drug Program, the league announced on Saturday. The specifics of the violation, including the substance involved, were not disclosed, as per the NBA’s policy.

This suspension marks George’s first violation under the terms of the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. The penalty will cost the nine-time All-Star approximately $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, equating to about $469,692 per game missed.

George, who has been a key contributor for the 76ers this season, is expected to return to action on March 25, when Philadelphia hosts the Chicago Bulls. By then, the team will have just 10 games remaining in the regular season.

The 76ers currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-21 record. The team has performed better with George on the court, boasting a 16-11 record in games he has played, compared to 10-10 without him. George has averaged 16 points per game this season, ranking third on the team behind Tyrese Maxey (29.4 PPG) and Joel Embiid (25.7 PPG). Notably, George delivered a standout performance earlier this week, scoring 32 points and hitting nine three-pointers in a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The suspension is a significant blow to the 76ers as they navigate the remainder of the season and aim to solidify their playoff position.

