Avon Man Sentenced for Stalking, Intending to Blow Up Vehicle

Avon Man Sentenced for Stalking, Intending to Blow Up Woman’s Vehicle

22-year-old Caleb Matthys was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking, conspiracy to commit arson, and invasion of privacy.

Published on January 30, 2026
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old Avon man was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to stalking, conspiracy to commit arson, and invasion of privacy.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Caleb Matthys was sentenced on Thursday in Johnson Superior Court 1.

On June 29, 2025, the Greenwood Police Department responded to a disturbance call from a man named Ryan Mitchell, who reported seeing someone on his security camera outside his apartment.

Police said that when Mitchell went outside and found Matthys in the driveway near a vehicle belonging to Taylor Harrington, Matthys took off. He was eventually caught by officers and later told them he, along with Hunter Harrington, planned to blow up Harrington’s ex-wife’s vehicle.

Matthys admitted to having a backpack containing flammable items and a gas can, which he tossed when he ran.

A no-contact order had been issued against Matthys, who was released on bond for similar offenses pending in Hamilton County when he was arrested in Johnson County.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner commended the victim for being courageous and coming forward.

“She was very pleased with the tough sentence handed down by our Superior Court judge, as are we,” Prosecutor Hamner said. “Three years in state prison sends a strong message that even a lower-level felony will land you in a steel cage when you come to this county and victimize our citizens.”

