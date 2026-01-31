Listen Live
Close
Local

Two Former Fire Chiefs Arrested for Theft

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Two former fire chiefs from the Montgomery Township Fire Department were arrested.

Investigators say they spent years treating their department’s funds like a personal bank account.

The investigation into the Montgomery Township Fire Department began in early 2025, when Indiana State Police teamed up with the State Board of Accounts to dig into the department’s finances. What they found was a multi-year trail of missing money involving two different leaders. Detectives say 56-year-old Bradley T. Jacobs embezzled over $70,000 during his tenure as chief between 2021 and 2023. When 29-year-old Brent A. McInteer took over the reins, police say the pattern continued, with McInteer pocketing more than $40,000 of department funds between February 2023 and April 2024.

“Further information indicated that the two chiefs accessed the department’s bank account and used the department’s credit card to transfer money to their personal accounts and to make multiple personal purchases,” state police said.

Arrest warrants were issued for both Jacobs and McInteer on the following felony charges:

  • Theft
  • Official Misconduct
  • Corrupt Business Influence

McInteer was arrested on January 21st in Lawrence County, and Jacobs was arrested this Friday.

Two Former Fire Chiefs Arrested for Theft was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
R Kelly Gayle King interview
News  |  okayyyvickyj

Jane Doe In R Kelly Sex Tape Breaks Her Silence After Years!

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close