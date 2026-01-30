Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

Eagles Name Sean Mannion as New Offensive Coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially announced the hiring of Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator.

Mannion, who previously served as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers, steps into a pivotal role as the Eagles aim to revitalize their offense after a challenging 2025 season.

“I’m thrilled to have Sean Mannion on board as the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles,” said head coach Nick Sirianni in the team’s press release. “My goal throughout this process was to operate with an open mind regarding the future of our offense to find the best fit for the Eagles. Over the last few weeks, I had an opportunity to meet with a number of talented candidates and great offensive minds. Sean stood out as the right fit for our team.”

Mannion, 33, is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Rams, Vikings, and Seahawks over nine seasons. After transitioning to coaching, he joined the Packers’ staff in 2024 as an offensive assistant and was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2025. During his tenure in Green Bay, Mannion played a key role in the development of quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis.

“Sean is a dynamic coach on the rise,” Sirianni added. “He brings a fresh perspective and a deep understanding of the game, which will be invaluable as we work to elevate our offense.”

Despite his limited coaching experience and lack of play-calling duties in the NFL, Mannion’s background under offensive minds like Matt LaFleur, Sean McVay, and Kevin O’Connell is expected to influence his approach.

Mannion becomes the Eagles’ fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons, a position that has seen both triumph and turnover. Previous OCs Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore parlayed their success into head coaching roles, while others, like Kevin Patullo, struggled to meet expectations.

The Eagles’ faithful will be watching closely as Mannion takes the reins and works to restore the team’s offensive prowess.

Eagles Name Sean Mannion as New Offensive Coordinator was originally published on rnbphilly.com