The Simpsons Celebrate 800th Episode with a Philly-Centric Adventure

The Simpsons are heading to the City of Brotherly Love for their milestone 800th episode, set to air on Sunday, February 15. Titled “Irrational Treasure,” the episode is a playful homage to the National Treasure franchise and features a star-studded lineup of Philadelphia icons.

The episode follows Marge Simpson as she enters the family dog, Santa’s Little Helper, into a canine agility competition at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia. What starts as a simple quest to get the dog in shape quickly spirals into a historical conspiracy adventure, reminiscent of the National Treasure films. Along the way, the Simpsons family explores iconic Philly landmarks, including a cheesesteak stop at Pat’s and Geno’s and a Segway tour led by Questlove.

Star-Studded Guest Appearances

To celebrate the occasion, the episode features a host of Philadelphia-born stars. Quinta Brunson, creator of Abbott Elementary, voices a character named Adrienne, while Kevin Bacon plays a concierge. Questlove, drummer for The Roots, lends his voice to a Segway tour guide, and Boyz II Men perform a special rendition of The Simpsons’ iconic theme song.

Other guest stars include Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden, who voice medical personnel in a subplot tied to the episode’s historical mystery.

The 800th episode is packed with nods to Philadelphia’s culture and history. From Homer enjoying a cheesesteak in South Philly to animated cameos by The Roots, the episode immerses viewers in the city’s vibrant spirit. This isn’t the first time The Simpsons have referenced Philly—Flyers mascot Gritty made an appearance in a 2019 Halloween special—but it’s the first time the city takes center stage in such a significant way.

