Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Grammys Finally Credit Eve for 27-Year-Old Song Contribution

Grammys Finally Credit Eve for 27-Year-Old Classic Song Contribution

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grammys Finally Credit Eve for 27-Year-Old Classic Song Contribution

The Grammy Awards made a powerful correction this week, officially recognizing Eve for her contribution to the iconic song “You Got Me” nearly three decades after its release.

During a special Grammy Week moment, Eve was honored onstage for her role in the track that became a timeless hip hop and R&B favorite.

The song, originally released in the late 1990s, helped shape a generation of music lovers and remains a staple across playlists today.

Fans have long celebrated Eve’s verse as one of the standout moments of the record, making the delayed recognition feel especially meaningful.

The moment quickly went viral across social media, with many praising the Recording Academy for finally giving Eve her flowers and correcting what supporters called a long overdue oversight.

“This is what legacy looks like,” one fan commented online. “Artists deserve to be honored while they can feel it.”

The tribute reflects a broader shift in the music industry toward acknowledging the full creative contributions behind classic records, especially those from Black artists whose impact hasn’t always been properly credited.

For Eve, the moment wasn’t just about an award. It was about history being set right.

RELATED: Coco Jones Confronts Her Self-Imposed Doubts About Grammy Nods

Grammys Finally Credit Eve for 27-Year-Old Classic Song Contribution was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
R Kelly Gayle King interview
News  |  okayyyvickyj

Jane Doe In R Kelly Sex Tape Breaks Her Silence After Years!

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close