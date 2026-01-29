Listen Live
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
LeBron Gets Emotional Watching Tribute Video From Cavs in Cleveland

Published on January 29, 2026
LeBron James became emotional after the Cleveland Cavaliers played a tribute video during his visit to Cleveland.

Bron’s Lakers, including his son Bronny, were in town last night. A suddenly hot Cavs team won the game 129-99.

The video highlighted James’ historic 2007 playoff performance. He scored 25 straight points against Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals. That stretch remains one of the most iconic moments in franchise history.

James wiped away tears as the crowd responded with a long ovation. The arena erupted while memories from his first Cavaliers era filled the screen.

James has built one of the greatest careers in NBA history. He surpassed 40,000 career points and ranks among the league’s leaders in assists. He also owns multiple MVP awards and 4 championships.

In Cleveland, James delivered unmatched success. He led the Cavaliers to five NBA Finals appearances. He brought the franchise its first championship in 2016.

How about some more accolades? James ranks as the Cavaliers’ all-time leading scorer. He averaged more than 27 points per game across his Cleveland seasons, and his impact reshaped the franchise and the city’s sports identity.

The emotional reaction added weight to the night. Fans chanted for his son, Bronny, once the game got away in the fourth quarter. While LeBron continues to play at an elite level, his future with the Lakers remains uncertain. Reports over recent days suggest there could be one more reunion for LeBron and Cleveland, but that remains to be seen.

Lakers Fan Sues LeBron Over "Second Decision" Tease

The King's Still Reigning: LeBron James' Most Legendary Moments

Meet Bronny James' Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

