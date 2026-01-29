Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Charlie Wilson Deep Cuts Every R&B Fan Must Know Few voices in R&B history have stood the test of time like Charlie Wilson’s. From leading The Gap Band during the funk explosion of the late 70s and 80s to reinventing himself as a modern R&B legend decades later, Uncle Charlie has delivered timeless music across generations.

While many fans know the radio staples, his catalog runs far deeper with soulful slow jams, emotional ballads, and funky classics that shaped today’s sound. These are the Charlie Wilson deep cuts every R&B fan should know, blending his solo gems with Gap Band records that helped define Black music culture.





More than just a song, this was Charlie’s powerful comeback moment. It’s personal, emotional, and full of soul, marking a new chapter in his legendary career.



1. Charlie, Last Name Wilson – Charlie Wilson Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

More than just a song, this was Charlie’s powerful comeback moment. It’s personal, emotional, and full of soul, marking a new chapter in his legendary career.



2. Yearning for Your Love – The Gap Band

A timeless slow jam that remains one of the greatest R&B love songs of the 80s. Charlie’s falsetto is unforgettable.



3. There Goes My Baby – Charlie Wilson

One of Charlie’s smoothest modern records that blends classic soul with contemporary R&B production. The emotion in his voice makes it feel timeless.



4. Early in the Morning – The Gap Band

Smooth, soulful, and packed with groove. A true late night classic that never gets old.



5. My Love Is All I Have – Charlie Wilson

A pure slow jam that shows off his raw vocal control and vulnerability. Perfect late night R&B that never gets old.



6. I Can’t Get Over You – The Gap Band

An emotional deep cut that blends funk rhythms with heartfelt lyrics.



7. Love, Charlie – Charlie Wilson

A grown man love letter in song form, warm, romantic, and soulful.



8. Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me) – The Gap Band

High energy funk that still goes crazy at cookouts and throwback parties.



9. Without You – Charlie Wilson

One of his most emotional records, filled with longing and heart.



10. Outstanding – The Gap Band

A legendary groove that continues to influence modern R&B and hip hop.



11. Good Night Kisses – Charlie Wilson

Slow, sexy, and smooth. A true late night favorite for R&B fans.