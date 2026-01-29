Barbie Bribery? Nicki Minaj Says She Is ‘Finalizing Citizenship Paperwork As We Speak’ After Showing Off Trump Gold Card

Nicki Minaj announced she will fund investment accounts for fans' newborns, part of a Trump administration program.

Minaj praised Trump as her 'number one fan' and showed off a Trump Gold Card, suggesting she obtained permanent residency.

The Trump Gold Card requires a $1 million 'gift' and extensive vetting, hinting at Minaj's ongoing support for the administration.

The reason Nicki Minaj has been cozying up to Donald Trump is becoming more and more clear.

Source: Derek White / Getty

Earlier this week, Minaj announced she is pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts for her fans’ newborns. This is a part of a program the Trump administration is launching this year.

To make this announcement, the rapper joined President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and others for a Trump Accounts summit on Wednesday, Jan. 28, where they discussed the program’s tax-deferred retirement accounts for children. Nicki’s contributions could mean investments between $150,000 and $300,000 to her fans to help set up baby “Barbz” accounts.

During her appearance, Nicki continued her ongoing praise for Trump, whom she’s cozied up to a lot in recent months.

“I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said onstage. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Now, it’s seemingly apparent why Nicki has been so adamant about her support for this administration, showing off her Trump Gold Card after leaving the event.

The rapper—who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and came to the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant—showed off her residency card along with a caption that read “Welp.”

After the post of her Gold Card went viral, Minaj went back to social media to clarify her status and mock people who signed petitions to have her deported.

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping 😅,” she began in her tweet. “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. 📋 I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge.”

On its official website, the Trump Gold Card is described as a “visa based upon an individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States.” To apply, an applicant must pay a nonrefundable $15,000 Department of Human Services (DHS) processing fee. After “careful consideration,” an “in-depth background check” and vetting process by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, an applicant is notified if they have been approved.

They must also pay a $1 million “gift” that will serve as “evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the United States.” If approved, the applicant will receive lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder, according to the site.

If Nicki really did get the Trump Gold Card “free of charge,” her ongoing praise for Trump, VP JD Vance, and the rest of the administration is making a lot more sense.

