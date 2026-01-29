The Power of Your Reputational Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Power of Your Reputational Wealth”

This next minute could literally transform your life and the life of your children and your grandchildren, even if you don’t have grandchildren for years and generations to come. In my new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better, I talk about the five types of wealth. I realize most people didn’t know about the five types of wealth. Of course, they knew about financial wealth, which is having an abundance of money. But then we talked about health wealth and how your health is your wealth. Then we talked about relationship wealth, not just where you’re going, but who’s going with you. Today we’re going to focus on reputational wealth, your brand. What do people say about you when you’re not around? Because that has an impact on the opportunities and possibilities for your future business opportunity, revenue generation opportunity because of the personal brand that you built.

Now we know corporations have a brand, but each of you has your own brand. It’s your reputation. And you got to be careful with your reputation because it only takes one really foolish thing to do to mess up a great reputation. So be careful about your reputation and focus on it.



