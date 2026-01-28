Best of the “I Think I’m Gonna Die in This House” Latest TikTok Trend

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

You honestly have to be chronically online to even get this latest trend.

As if Charli xcx’s music wasn’t already permanently embedded into the TikTok algorithm, the app has locked onto another one of her tracks but instead of vacations and lavish parties, this song is soundtracking sitcom edits, inconvenient life moments, and crashout instances. The common theme? I might literally (not literally) die up in this place.

RELATED: Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The ‘Maui Wowie’ Trend

The trend uses a short clip from Charli xcx’s “House,” featuring John Cale, a single she released back in November. The song’s dark, ominous, intense vibe is exactly what made the trend hit. The eerie buildup paired with clips of things going left is comedy gold, and TikTok creators are leaning all the way in.

Honestly, a few of these had me really busting a gut. The Office dinner party episode with Jan and Michael losing their minds? If you know, you know.

RELATED: U.S. and China Reach Framework Deal to Keep TikTok Operating In America

If your FYP hasn’t been blessed with one of these yet, now’s your chance. Check out some of the funniest “Gonna Die in This House” TikTok’s below. And most importantly… don’t die in that house chile.