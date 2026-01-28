Anthony Hamilton Deep Cuts Every R&B Fan Must Hear
Anthony Hamilton is one of those artists whose voice hits straight in the soul. While many know him from hits like “Charlene” and “Best of Me,” his deeper catalog is full of emotional storytelling, powerful vocals, and timeless R&B moments.
If you’ve only heard the singles, you’re missing some of his best work.
Here are 10 Anthony Hamilton deep cuts every R&B fan needs to hear.
1. “Pray for Me”
A raw, heartfelt song that showcases Anthony’s vulnerability and spiritual growth. The emotion in his voice makes every lyric feel personal.
2. “Diamond in the Rough”
This track feels like a reflection on struggle, growth, and staying hopeful despite hard times. Smooth production with a powerful message.
3. “Sista Big Bones”
A soulful tribute celebrating real women and real beauty. It’s uplifting, relatable, and classic Anthony Hamilton storytelling.
4. “Never Let Go”
One of his most emotional performances. The vocals soar while the lyrics dive into love, fear, and holding on when things get hard.
5. “I Tried”
A breakup ballad that hits deep. Anthony sings from a place of regret and honesty, making this one resonate with anyone who’s loved hard.
6. “Mama Knew Love”
A beautiful song about family and the lessons learned from a mother’s love. It’s heartfelt and timeless.
7. “Home For the Holidays”
This track blends soul, gospel energy, and real-life reflections about loyalty and community.
8. “Comin’ From Where I’m From” (Live Versions)
While the studio version is well known, his live performances of this song elevate it to another level with raw emotion and powerful vocals.
9. “Stone Cold”
A slower, moodier cut that shows Anthony’s range and ability to tell love stories that feel real.
10. “Cool”
A smooth, laid-back track about staying calm through life’s chaos while still keeping passion alive.
Anthony Hamilton’s music has always been about real life. Love, struggle, growth, faith, and healing.
His deep cuts show the full range of his artistry and why he’s considered one of the most soulful voices in modern R&B.
If you’re looking for music that actually makes you feel something, his catalog is full of hidden gems.
