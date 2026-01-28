Measles outbreak in South Carolina tops Texas’ 2025 count

Fajrul Islam

A measles outbreak in South Carolina has surpassed the size of Texas’ 2025 outbreak, with nearly 600 cases reported in just over a month, health officials said.

The outbreak, centered in northwestern Spartanburg County, shows little sign of slowing. According to WCCB, officials confirmed Tuesday that 789 cases have been reported since September. Texas recorded 762 cases last year, though experts believe that total was likely undercounted.

A separate outbreak continues along the Utah-Arizona border, raising concerns about the nation’s measles elimination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 416 cases nationwide so far this year across multiple states.

