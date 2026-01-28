Listen Live
Tanya Terry becomes first woman to lead IMPD

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced her appointment as Chris Bailey prepares to leave the job.

Published on January 28, 2026
New IMPD Chief
Source: City of Indianapolis / city of indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — When Tanya Terry joined the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department 27 years ago, she never imagined she would one day lead it.

“I’ll be honest — when I started, I saw myself as a career beat cop,” Terry said. “I loved being a street cop. I loved the work.”

Terry was promoted later in her career and said it wasn’t until just the past few years that the idea of becoming chief even crossed her mind.

“The chief’s job was never a goal I thought would be in my future when I started,” she said.

Now, Terry is making history as the first woman to serve as chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

As she steps into the role, Terry said one of her priorities is making sure everyone in Indianapolis feels safe — and protected — regardless of who they are or where they come from.

“Immigration enforcement is a federal issue, not a local one,” Terry said. “Our officers are here to protect the safety of everyone, no matter their background or immigration status.”

Terry also pointed to ongoing efforts to address the city’s overdose crisis, work that began under former Chief Chris Bailey.

Under Bailey’s leadership, the department created an overdose task force focused on holding drug dealers accountable and cutting off the supply of fentanyl in the community.

“We’re doing incredible work holding people accountable for putting that poison into our neighborhoods,” Terry said, adding that the department is also using new technology and working closely with the coroner’s office.

More than anything, Terry said she wants the community to stay engaged and involved.

“I would ask that the community continue to work alongside us,” she said.

As for her leadership style, Terry said she plans to lead by being herself.

“You’ll see my personality come through in every interaction,” she said. “Authentic leadership matters to me. I’ll always lead with integrity, and I’ll always be myself

