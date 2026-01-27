Listen Live
Most Crazy America’s Next Top Model Moments

6 of The Most Crazy America’s Next Top Model Moments You Forgot (or Can’t Forget)”

Published on January 27, 2026
Tyra Banks And Ace King Productions Celebrate The Release Of The "America's Next Top Model" Mobile Game - Arrivals
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Top Ten Craziest America’s Next Top Model Moments of All Time

With the new Netflix documentary shining a spotlight back on America’s Next Top Model, fans are once again revisiting the chaos, drama, and unforgettable moments that made the show one of reality TV’s most talked about series.

While the competition launched modeling careers, it also delivered some of the wildest scenes in television history.

From emotional breakdowns to jaw dropping challenges, here are the ten craziest ANTM moments that still live rent free in our heads.

  1. Tyra Banks’ legendary “We were all rooting for you” meltdown that instantly became one of reality TV’s most iconic confrontations
  1. Contestants breaking down over extreme makeover haircuts, including sudden chops, bleach jobs, and styles they never asked for
  1. Models falling into pools and crashing on water runways while still being expected to pose fiercely
  1. Controversial photo shoots that pushed boundaries and made viewers question production choices
  1. Photo shoots involving live animals like tarantulas and snakes that pushed fear to the limit
  1. Emotional house blowups that turned into screaming matches and long lasting rivalries

Together, these scenes are what made America’s Next Top Model more than just a modeling competition.

It was dramatic, unpredictable, inspiring, and sometimes downright chaotic.

The new Netflix documentary has reopened conversations about the show’s impact, both good and controversial, reminding viewers how deeply it shaped reality television culture.

Love it or critique it, ANTM gave us moments we’ll never forget. And judging by the renewed buzz, a whole new generation is discovering just how wild that runway really was.

Most Crazy America’s Next Top Model Moments was originally published on wtlcfm.com

