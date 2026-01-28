David Jensen

Brandon Miller scored 30 points as the Charlotte Hornets surged to a 50-point lead for the second time this month and cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 130-93 on Monday afternoon. According to WBTV, all five Charlotte starters scored in double figures, with Kon Knueppel and Moussa Diabate adding 12 points apiece, LaMelo Ball scoring 11 and Miles Bridges 10. The Hornets won their third straight game for the first time this season. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 for Philadelphia. Jared McCain added 16, Quentin Grimes 14, and Tyrese Maxey was held to a season-low six points. Charlotte visits Memphis on Wednesday.

Click here to read the full story

Hornets Cruise Past 76ers, 130-93 was originally published on 1053rnb.com