Adin Ross Rants About People Taking Daily Showers

Something Stinks: Adin Ross Rants About People Taking Daily Showers

Adin Ross admitted during a live stream that he skipped showering for a couple of days, launching into a rant about daily showering.

Published on January 26, 2026
Adin Ross continues to hang around in online spaces like a scab that just won’t heal, and his latest moment involves hygiene, or the lack thereof. During a recent livestream event, Adin Ross admitted to not showering for a few days and launched into a rant about people who say they shower daily.

As spotted on Complex, Adin Ross hopped on his Kick stream on January 21 and told his legion of followers that he hadn’t shaved in a long time but was joking, later copping to the fact he hadn’t showered in two days. Speaking directly to the chat portion of the stream that blasted him, Ross went on to rail against people who say they shower daily.

“There’s no fucking way that you guys shower every f*cking day,” Ross said. “There’s no way. I don’t believe it. I’m sorry. That, to me, is the biggest lie ever. Because I get it, you’re on stream, and you’re six foot five with eight packs. But the reality is, you don’t shower every day.”

Ross added, “The only time I believe you shower every day is if you’re, like, getting in the ocean, or you are getting in a chlorine pool. But if you’re just outside or in bed, you’re not showering every day.”

A quick scan of social media revealed that Ross and fellow streamer Clavicular showed off their bodies to each other, causing Clavicular to regret agreeing to the moment. And as some online noted, this isn’t the first time Ross has admitted to being a little less than clean.

If you must, check out Adin Ross defending being a stink butt and perhaps calling out his pal Clavicular a bit in the video clip from X below.

