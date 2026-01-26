Listen Live
50 Cent to Produce 'DMX' Podcast, Featuring Jadakiss

Published on January 26, 2026
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to honor the legacy of the late rap icon DMX with a new podcast that delves into the legendary artist’s rise to fame. The podcast, hosted by fellow New York rapper Jadakiss, promises to provide an intimate and unfiltered look at DMX’s life, from his early struggles to his meteoric rise in the music industry.

The series will explore Earl “DMX” Simmons’ journey before stardom, highlighting how his raw talent, street experiences, and distinctive voice shaped one of the most influential careers in hip-hop. Featuring firsthand accounts, archival material, and stories from those who knew DMX personally, the podcast aims to offer fans a deeper understanding of the man behind the music.

Jadakiss, a longtime friend and collaborator of DMX, brings authenticity and a personal connection to the project. With his shared New York roots and history with DMX, Jadakiss is poised to guide listeners through the rapper’s life with a unique perspective.

For 50 Cent, this podcast is another addition to his growing media empire. Known for his ability to transform real-life stories into compelling content, the G-Unit mogul has successfully expanded his influence across television, film, and now audio platforms. This project underscores his commitment to preserving and celebrating hip-hop’s rich history.

While the release date for the podcast has yet to be announced, anticipation is already building among fans eager to learn more about DMX’s legacy. Beyond the headlines and controversies, this series seeks to spotlight the resilience and artistry that defined DMX’s career.

