Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

By now we all know that MAGA country isn’t too happy about the Super Bowl Halftime Show being headlined by Spanish speaking global superstar, Bad Bunny, and while they haven’t made much fuss about it as of late the latest rumor may just drive them over the edge and have some chubby white digits fall of some hands from furiously tweeting.

With just a few weeks to go before Bad Bunny takes center stage at the Super Bowl, Newsweek is reporting that there are rumors floating around that Puerto Rican icon won’t just be taking the stage in defiance of all his haters and MAGA haters, but he may also be doing so… in a dress. According to the report a member of BB’s style team leaked that the most streamed artist on Spotify plans on performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show in a woman’s garment in an effort to use it as “a political thunderbolt disguised as couture.”

Y’all just know if this is confirmed that it will drive this current administration to do something to punish Bad Bunny or the NFL in an effort to appease the MAGA base.

Still, like the current sitting President, Bad Bunny revels in controversy and doesn’t mind pushing the boundaries in an effort to ruffle some feathers and get people talking.

Per Newsweek:

“He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes,” the stylist said.

Another member of his team said the National Football League (NFL) “has no idea what’s coming,” adding: “He’s not playing it safe.”

However, the final costume has not been confirmed by Bad Bunny or the NFL and the mounting speculation may have been intended to generate further interest ahead of the game. Newsweek reached out to Bad Bunny’s representative for comment on Friday.

Yeah, this will definitely be interesting. Also LOL. MAGA cultist’s love it when Trump and this administration trolls people, right? Well, right back at cha.

Naturally when word of the wardrobe spread people took to social media to both condemn the idea and praise it with said reactions coming from the groups of people you’d expect them to come from.

Reverend Jordan Wells, a pastor and conservative commentator, added to the criticism: “This is exactly why I’m skipping the game this year. The NFL went full woke—picked a guy who’s turning the biggest football stage into a pride parade. Football used to be about touchdowns, not drag tributes. Who’s with me? Boycotting the halftime show—or the whole thing?” Wells’ post has been viewed more than 4,800 times, receiving more than 270 likes.

Well, at least y’all still have the Turning Point USA Halftime Show to look forward to which may or may not be canceled as they struggle to find relevant artists to partake in their alternative to the Bad Bunny performance on February 8.

What do you think about Bad Bunny possibly rocking a dress for his much hyped Super Bowl Halftime Show? Let us know in the comments section and peep his video to “Yo Perreo Sola” to get an idea of what it may look like (LOL).

