What Are Monday's Road Conditions For North Texas

Officials urge drivers to stay home if possible, slow down, avoid bridges and overpasses, and take extra precautions when traveling during freezing conditions.

Published on January 26, 2026
Many parts of Texas remain frozen, including North Texas. Roads remain slick and frozen. The Texas Department of Safety reminds Texans that the weather conditions consisting of extreme cold, freezing rain, ice, and snow can create significant hazards to drivers and pedestrians.


Most of North Texas is coated in a layer of ice, sleet, and snow. These conditions are expected to last until late Tuesday morning. Chip Waggoner, who is a traffic reporter, is urging people to slow down on the highways and suggesting that no one leave their homes, but if you have to, take it slow. Most of the crashes that he’s seen are happening due to people going too fast and hitting icy patches. He also adds that bridges and overpasses are still pretty difficult areas to drive in. he says, “There are sections where the roadway is not bad. The treatment has really done a number on the ice in the main lanes to the point where people are driving on pavement. But here’s the problem. You’re driving on pavement, and you get this false sense of security. ‘Oh, I’m good. I’m good. Oh, here’s some ice.’ Then you instinctively tap the brakes, you lose control immediately on the ice, and you run into another vehicle, and there you go.”

If you can stay home, it’s advised that you do; the roads are still very icy. If you do need to leave for any reason, allow yourself additional time to get to your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member so someone knows your route in case anything happens.

Remember drive slowly, additionally increase your distance between other vehicles when stopping, do not put your car in cruise control during poor driving conditions, and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.


According to safety officials, drivers should be aware that approaching bridges and overpasses slowly due to ice accumulation, and they should also watch out for fallen trees and downed power lines.

Stay safe, weather conditions are still icy, and make sure you take caution if you have to drive.

What Are Monday’s Road Conditions For North Texas was originally published on majic945.com

