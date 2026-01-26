Listen Live
Sports

NFL Players from Texas That are Playing in the Super Bowl

Discover which NFL players in Super Bowl 60 went to high school in Texas.

Published on January 26, 2026
Super Bowl LX
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

t’s no secret that Texas is a football powerhouse a place where high school programs consistently produce some of the greatest players the NFL has ever seen. Super Bowl LX is no different. With the final teams set for the 2026 Super Bowl, several players taking the field once again trace their roots back to Texas high school football.

As they prepare to compete on the biggest stage in the sport, it’s only right to show love to our fellow Texans who went from high school stadiums across theTexas to the Super Bowl spotlight. This list highlights the players in Super Bowl 60 who went to high school in Texas proof that when it comes to breeding NFL talent, Texas still sets the standard.

Byron murphy II

Desoto High School in DeSoto, Texas

Riq Woolen

Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas.

Josh Jones

George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas. 

Jalen Milroe

Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas.

Christian Gonzales

The Colony High School in The Colony, Texas.

K’Lavon Chaisson

North Shore High School in Houston, Texas

Craig Woodson

South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas. 

Milton Williams

Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas

Brenden Jaimes

Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas

Jack Gibbens

Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas

Kobee Minor

Lake Dallas High School in Lake Dallas, Texas

Charles Woods

Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas

Marcus Bryant

Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, Texas

Elijah Arroyo

Independence High School in Frisco,Texas. 

