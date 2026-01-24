What Schools In North Texas Are Closed On Monday
Following this weekends winter storm, here is the list of schools and districts that are closed on monday january 26
School closures:
Birdville ISD
Carroll ISD
Corsicana ISD
Duncanville ISD
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
Ferris ISD
Forestburg ISD
Gainesville ISD
Grapevine – Colleyville ISD
Keller ISD
Lancaster ISD
mabank ISD
Melissa ISD
Millsap ISD
Northwest ISD
Poolville ISD
Red Oak ISD
Tarrant County College
Texas a&m university – college of dentistry
Waxahachie ISD
Weatherford ISD
Aunt glos loving & learning center
Fort Worth Christian School
Genesis Foundation CCLC
Iltexas – arlington, dallas, garland, grand prairie, keller, keller-saginaw, lancaster, tarrant area. K-8
Liberty christian school – argyle
Life School District
Noter dame school of dallas
Oaks learning center red oak
Our savior lutheran church & preschool
Prestonwood christian academy- northcampus & plano
St.John the Apostle Catholic School
Tiny 1’s treasured learning center
Treetops School International
Winfree academy dallas, grand prairie, irving, lewisville, north richland hills,richardson
Yaya’s university
What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Monday Following Winter Storm was originally published on majic945.com