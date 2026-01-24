Listen Live
What Schools In North Texas Are Closed On Monday

What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Monday Following Winter Storm

Following this weekends winter storm, here is the list of schools and districts that are closed on monday january 26

Published on January 24, 2026
School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Source: Jeremy Hammond / Getty

School closures:


Birdville ISD

Carroll ISD


Corsicana ISD


Duncanville ISD


Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Ferris ISD

Forestburg ISD


Gainesville ISD


Grapevine – Colleyville ISD


Keller ISD


Lancaster ISD


mabank ISD


Melissa ISD


Millsap ISD


Northwest ISD


Poolville ISD


Red Oak ISD


Tarrant County College


Texas a&m university – college of dentistry 


Waxahachie ISD


Weatherford ISD


Aunt glos loving & learning center


Fort Worth Christian School


Genesis Foundation CCLC


Iltexas – arlington, dallas, garland, grand prairie, keller, keller-saginaw, lancaster, tarrant area. K-8


Liberty christian school – argyle


Life School District


Noter dame school of dallas


Oaks learning center red oak


Our savior lutheran church & preschool


Prestonwood christian academy- northcampus & plano


St.John the Apostle Catholic School


Tiny 1’s treasured learning center


Treetops School International


Winfree academy dallas, grand prairie, irving, lewisville, north richland hills,richardson


Yaya’s university

What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Monday Following Winter Storm was originally published on majic945.com

