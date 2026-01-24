Listen Live
Union County School Measles Exposure Leads to Over 170 Quarantines

Published on January 23, 2026
Measles in children
Fajrul Islam

More than 170 quarantine orders were issued Friday in Union County after a measles exposure at a private school in Monroe, county health officials said.

Health Director Friday, Jan. 23, said the exposure stemmed from an unvaccinated child who attended Shining Light Baptist Academy while contagious. Officials said the child lives in Mecklenburg County and was confirmed to have measles linked to an outbreak of more than 700 cases in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The quarantine orders apply to students and staff at the school. No additional details about the child were released due to privacy concerns, according to WBTV.

Officials said there are no confirmed measles cases in Union County and no isolation orders have been issued. Quarantine orders are used for exposure, while isolation applies to confirmed cases.

Click here to read the full story

Union County School Measles Exposure Leads to Over 170 Quarantines was originally published on 1053rnb.com

