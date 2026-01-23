Prepare An Emergency Supplies Kit
- Assemble an emergency kit with water, food, and other vital supplies for each family member and pet.
- Include personal items like medication, hygiene products, and important documents in the kit.
- Customize the kit for special needs, such as baby care items or assistive devices.
The time to put an emergency kit together is before a disaster.
An emergency kit is a container of items your family may need in or after an emergency. Most of the items can be found in your house. It is important to put them in one place. Be sure every family member knows where the kit is kept.
You need to put enough water, food and supplies in your kit for three to seven day for each person and pet. You may be on your own for hours or even days after a disaster. Being ready for an emergency helps you and your family to survive. It also allows police, fire fighters and emergency medical workers to help those who need it most.
What to put in your Emergency Preparedness Kit:
Add these items to help avoid the spread viruses
- Face coverings / masks
- Hand sanitizer
- Sanitizing wipes
In addition to these regular items:
- Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days
- Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries
- Cell phone with charger
- First aid kit and first aid book
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Manual can opener for food
- Wrench or pliers to turn off water
- Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies
- Extra house and car keys
- Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records
- Fire extinguisher
- Cash and change
- Books, games or cards
You and your family members may have special needs. You need to plan for those needs when making your emergency supply kit.
For Baby:
- Formula
- Bottles
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Pacifier
- Soap/Baby powder
- Clothing
- Blankets
- Canned food and juices
For Adults:
- Contact lenses and supplies
- Extra eye glasses
- Dentures
For people with Functional Needs:
- Container for hearing aid/cochlear implant processor (to keep dry)
- Extra batteries for hearing aid/choclear implant
- Communication card explaining best way to communicate with you
You should have basic first aid supplies on hand to help you if you have an injured family member or friend after an emergency. It is important to know how to treat minor injuries. Taking a first aid class is helpful too. Simply having a first aid kit can help you stop bleeding, avoid infection and assist in sanitization.
- Two pairs of latex or other germ-free gloves (if you are allergic to latex)
- Germ-free bandages to stop bleeding
- Cleansing agent/soap and antibiotic towels
- Antibiotic cream
- Burn cream
- Adhesive bandages in a variety of sizes
- Eye wash solution to flush the eyes
- Thermometer
- Prescription medications you take every day such as insulin, heart medicine and asthma inhalers. You should periodically rotate medicines to account for expiration dates.
- Prescribed medical supplies such as glucose and blood pressure monitoring equipment and supplies
- Scissors
- Tweezers
- Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricant
Non-prescription drugs:
- Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever
- Anti-diarrhea medication
- Antacid
- Syrup of Ipecac (use to induce vomiting if advised by the Poison Control Center)
- Laxative
- Potassium Iodide (for those who live near nuclear plants; use only as ordered by the State Health Director)
You need to have an emergency supplies kit for your pet. Keep this kit with the family kit. Make sure every person knows where the kit is kept. The Items below should go in your pet’s kit.
- Canned or dry pet food
- Water for 3 to 7 days
- Food dishes
- Muzzle, collar and leash
- Immunization records
- Identification tag (should contain pet name and phone number)
- Current photos of your pets in case they become lost
- Medicine your pet requires
- Pet beds and toys
- Pet carrier
- Proper fitting muzzle
Prepare An Emergency Supplies Kit was originally published on foxync.com