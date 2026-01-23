New Music Fridays 2026: Ari Lennox, IDK, Flo Milli & T.I. Drop, Vol. 1

New Music Fridays 2026: Ari Lennox, Flo Milli & T.I. Drop, Vol. 1
As many of us on the East Coast prepare for a wintry mix over the weekend, several artists have dropped highly-anticipated releases this week that will keep us a little busy while we’re stuck in the house during the storm.
Starting out, soul songstress Ari Lennox released her third album under Interscope Records, Vacancy. The album introduces a new chapter in the R&B singer’s life, along with a more mature and sultry sound that still intertwines with her signature neo-soul and jazzy tune.
Shocking hip-hop fans earlier this week, T.I. released his newest single, Let Em Know, produced by Pharrell Williams. This is the first release from the rapper following his 2020 project The L.I.B.R.A.
Producer Camper also released his R&B debut featuring big names like Tank, Stevie Wonder, Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign.
Several other big names, including rapper IDK, Flo Milli, and even Wiz Kid & Asake, also released music this week.
Keep scrolling to see our picks for this week’s New Music Fridays.
Let Em Know — T.I.
Atlanta rapper T.I. cut off his locs and got straight into the booth with his new single. Several fans and music experts alike speculate that the rapper is making his return for good. Whatever you think, this single proves that T.I. is still an influential wordsmith in hip-hop.
Better — Blueface Featuring Stunna Girl
Blueface and Stunna Girl recently went viral a few weeks ago after speculations of the two dating. This music video definitely don’t put those rumors to rest, but hey, fans of the two got a new song out of it.
Break Me In — Joyce Wrice
San Diego R&B singer is making her mark in the genre, gaining recognition for her 2023 album Overgrown. Her newest single shows that the songstress is here to stay and is a force to be reckoned with.
J.Lo (25th Anniversary Edition) – Jennifer Lopez
Can you believe it’s already been 25 years since the release of J.Lo? To celebrate this iconic album anniversary, Jennifer Lopez added new remixes to timeless classics including “Ain’t It Funny” featuring Ja Rule.
Nothing Is Impossible — Cleo Sol
Cleo Sol’s sultry, feathery tone is what inspiration and encouragement feel like. And this single from the soul, jazzy singer is no different.
e.t.d.s. A Mixtape by .idk. — IDK
Rapper IDK (which actually means “ignorantly delivering knowledge”) newest mixtape is a new step for the British-American artist. He blends sharp lyricism with vulnerability and ambition.
Flo Jackson — Flo Milli
Rapstress Flo Milli is back with her signature sound over a punchy in-your-face beat on her newest single. Is a new album on the way for the artist?
Lifestyle — Bushy B
Artist Bushy B makes his return on this newest album with major features including Flo Rida and Major Nine with a full view of his vulnerability. A very raw and real project of his life.
Part 3 — 42 Dugg
This ten-track project from rapper and singer 42 Dugg features several major hip-hop names, including GloRilla, G Herbo and Lil Baby.
CAMPILATION — Camper
We’ve all heard the signature “Welcome to the Camp” on several of our favorite projects, now rapper, producer and singer Dahryl Camper has released his debut album featuring several hitters in rhythm and blues, including Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, Tank and a beautiful harmonica solo from none other than Stevie Wonder.
Real Vol. 1 — Wiz Kid & Asake
Major players in the Afro-beats genre, Asake and Wizkid, come together for this highly anticipated project with unique storytelling and fusions of genres.
Vacancy — Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox’s first album since her 2022 release Age/Sex/Location, she takes her soft girl era even further in this new sultry project that showcases her growth as an artist and her newfound journey of creative freedom.
