New Music Fridays 2026: Ari Lennox, IDK, Flo Milli & T.I. Drop, Vol. 1

As many of us on the East Coast prepare for a wintry mix over the weekend, several artists have dropped highly-anticipated releases this week that will keep us a little busy while we’re stuck in the house during the storm.

Starting out, soul songstress Ari Lennox released her third album under Interscope Records, Vacancy. The album introduces a new chapter in the R&B singer’s life, along with a more mature and sultry sound that still intertwines with her signature neo-soul and jazzy tune.

Shocking hip-hop fans earlier this week, T.I. released his newest single, Let Em Know, produced by Pharrell Williams. This is the first release from the rapper following his 2020 project The L.I.B.R.A.

Producer Camper also released his R&B debut featuring big names like Tank, Stevie Wonder, Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign.

Several other big names, including rapper IDK, Flo Milli, and even Wiz Kid & Asake, also released music this week.

