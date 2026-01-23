Listen Live
Close
News

Don Toliver Announces New Album 'OCTANE' With Trailer

Don Toliver Announces New Album ‘OCTANE’ With Cinematic Trailer

Don Toliver has officially announced his fifth studio album, OCTANE.

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rolling Loud India 2025
Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

Don Toliver has officially announced his fifth studio album, OCTANE.

A year and a half after releasing HARDSTONE PSYCHO, Donny is gearing up for another run. He teased the project with a black-and-white trailer that opens with the line, “From the twisted minds that brought you HARDSTONE PSYCHO.”

Before cutting to a dramatic scene resembling a car accident in the hills of California, where a vehicle is overturned, and a woman lies injured.

Related Stories

Moments later, Don Toliver pulls up to the scene, followed by a quick transition of the H-Town native swangin’ through the hills. The clip closes with the album release date, confirming OCTANE will arrive Jan.30.

Back in July 2025, the Cactus Jack member hinted at OCTANE during an interview, expressing optimism about both the project and his future in music:

“The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general. It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all.”

He also made it clear he’s feeling no pressure heading into this release, “My current run of hits doesn’t make me feel pressured. I don’t find it hard to keep experimenting or finding new winning formulas.”

Don Toliver is also a member of Travis Scott’s collective Jackboys, who recently released Jackboys 2, their first project in six years. Don stood out on tracks like “NO COMMENTS” and “VELOUR,” further proving he’s entering OCTANE with momentum firmly on his side. 

Don Toliver Announces New Album ‘OCTANE’ With Cinematic Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City

Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

AG Pam Bondi "Enraged" At No Charges For Don Lemon

Hip-Hop Wired
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Latest Trailer Introduces Yoshi

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Doesn't Know There Are No Penguins In Greenland

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Comment
72 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Tuesday Following Winter Storm

Comment
17 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

NFL Players from Texas That are Playing in the Super Bowl

Comment
Opinion  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Louisiana v. Callais Will Have Powerful Implications For Black Voting Rights

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close