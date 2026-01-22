How To Build An Emergency Food Supply

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

Creating your emergency food supply can be easier than you think. You don’t have to stock a whole pantry’s worth of food. Start by building up a reserve of three to five days’ worth of non-perishable, low-prep foods for each person in your household.

Emergency Food Supply Staples

Look for these items the next time you go to the grocery store and consider buying extras of what’s already on your grocery list to add to your emergency supply. You’ll want to look for nutritious, easy foods with a long shelf-life.

Canned food: You can find most essential food groups in the canned food aisle. Canned beans, soup, tuna and chicken are great protein sources, while canned fruits and vegetables can come in handy as well.

Nut butters: Peanut butter or almond butter are versatile protein sources that can last a long time in your pantry.

Peanut butter or almond butter are versatile protein sources that can last a long time in your pantry. Crackers, rice cakes or shelf-stable tortillas: These bread alternatives can be paired with other pantry staples like nut butters.

These bread alternatives can be paired with other pantry staples like nut butters. Bottled water, electrolyte drinks or juice boxes: Bottled drinks are great for staying hydrated and energized.

Bottled drinks are great for staying hydrated and energized. Instant oatmeal or dry noodles: If you have access to hot water, instant oatmeal or noodles can be a quick warm meal.

If you have access to hot water, instant oatmeal or noodles can be a quick warm meal. Your favorite snacks: Having a few of your favorites on hand can be a comforting pick-me-up during a stressful time. Future you will thank you!

No-Power Food Prep Tips

If your power is out, there are a few ways to make the most of your food supply.

Use up perishables first: Start with any perishables left in your fridge or pantry before you break into the longer-lasting emergency staples.

Start with any perishables left in your fridge or pantry before you break into the longer-lasting emergency staples. Use a manual can opener: Your electric can opener won’t be much help without electricity.

Your electric can opener won’t be much help without electricity. Rotate pantry items every six months: Check your food supply to make sure nothing’s expired and replenish as needed.

Storage & Organization Tips

Keep your emergency food supply in a labeled bin or tote, ideally in a cool, dry spot to keep your food accessible and in good condition.

Group foods by type: Organize snacks, full meals, and hydration to help you quickly find what you need.

Organize snacks, full meals, and hydration to help you quickly find what you need. Create a list of contents: Knowing what you have makes it easy to keep track of your supply.

Knowing what you have makes it easy to keep track of your supply. Include utensils, napkins, sauces or condiments: Don’t forget the “extras” that might make it easier to put meals together during an emergency.

