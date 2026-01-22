Listen Live
ASAP Rocky Breaks Silence On Drake Amid ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

ASAP Rocky Breaks Silence On Drake Amid ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Press Run

A$AP Rocky hasn’t been ducking any smoke during his latest press run.

Published on January 22, 2026
FIFA 14 Launch
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

As the Harlem MC continues making his rounds promoting his album Don’t Be Dumb, one question keeps coming up. On his song “Stole Ya Flow,” fans quickly speculated that Rocky was taking direct shots at his former friend Drake.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole yo b*tch / If you stole my style. I need at least like ten percent. N**gas getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame / Throwin’ dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game. First you was my bro, p*ssy n**ga switch / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch.”

During a recent interview, Rocky addressed whether those bars were aimed at the Canadian rapper:

“This thing between us, it’s not real smoke, but I just don’t f*ck with him. We was once friends, I feel like it’s over females. I feel like he wasn’t happy, and he expressed that. I think at some certain point when everybody getting older, it’s just like you’re supposed to be moving on. For you to still be picking at a female and all that, that’s soft to me.”

Years after Drake was rumored to have had a romantic relationship with Rihanna, she eventually went public with Rocky. Around that time, Drake released Certified Lover Boy, which included the track “F*cking Fans.” Many listeners speculated the song referenced his falling out with Riri, something Flacko may have been alluding to when he spoke about Drake “picking at a female.”

Whether fans see it as lyrical sparring or built-up tension, ASAP made it clear he’s saying his peace and keeping it pushing.

ASAP Rocky Breaks Silence On Drake Amid ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Press Run was originally published on hiphopwired.com

