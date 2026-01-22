Listen Live
Close
Local

Winter Storm Forecast Spurs Power Outage Prep Tips

Published on January 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Train tracks in snow
Sterlin Helms / FOAP

So the weather forecast is calling for a winter storm that could cause some power outages. So, the best thing we can do is be prepared just in case the power goes out! Before anything happens, make sure you stock up on non-perishable food items, medication, and your car has gas in it.

If the power does go out, make sure you—layer up! That means your socks, hoodies, and hats! And yes, even inside the house! Close off rooms you’re not using and trap that heat in like it owes you money. 

Secondly, be smart with candles and generators. Candles stay where you can see ‘em. However, generators go OUTSIDE only. We’re staying warm, not reckless!

Tip number 3, protect your food and water. Keep that fridge and freezer closed as much as possible. A closed fridge can hold cold for about four hours, and a full freezer up to two days.  

4.  Have bottled water ready just in case. 

5.  Save that phone battery, baby! Charge up before the storm hits. Use power banks or your car charger if you have to—but never run the car in a closed garage. 

And finally, check on your people––seniors, neighbors, anyone with medical needs. Also, keep a battery-powered radio nearby so you stay informed if Wi-Fi goes ghost. 

Bottom line—prepare, stay calm, and look out for each other. That’s how we weather the storm. 

SEE ALSO

Winter Storm Forecast Spurs Power Outage Prep Tips was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired
CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota

CBP Commissioner Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With Smoke Bomb

Hip-Hop Wired
Scott Jennings

Trump Shill Scott Jennings Roasted By Fellow CNN Panelist

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Play Mini-Golf Following The Mavs Win Over The Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY
Contests  |  emartinezione

$2k DEBT DROP GIVEAWAY

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Contests  |  tethomas

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Comment
13 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close