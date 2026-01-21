REPORT: Brian Daboll Interviews for Eagles OC Position

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly interviewed Brian Daboll for their offensive coordinator position, a move that could bring a wealth of experience and a unique connection to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Daboll, who previously served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017, worked closely with Hurts during his time with the Crimson Tide, helping to develop the young quarterback’s skills and leadership.

Daboll’s experience includes stints as an offensive coordinator for multiple NFL teams. Most notably with the Bills, Daboll was instrumental in shaping Josh Allen into one of the league’s top quarterbacks. His ability to tailor offensive schemes to his players’ strengths could be exactly what the Eagles need to address their offensive struggles. The Eagles’ 2025 season was marred by predictable playcalling and a lack of creativity, issues that Daboll’s innovative approach could resolve.

Speaking about Hurts, Daboll has previously praised his mental toughness, leadership, and competitive nature, calling him “a special young man.” This existing rapport could be a significant advantage in revitalizing the Eagles’ offense.

