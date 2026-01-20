Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is set to check off another milestone in his young NBA career: Sport a signature shoe.

New Balance has announced the release of Maxey’s first signature shoe, set to debut later in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the 25-year-old guard, who has rapidly ascended to All-Star status and become a cornerstone of the Sixers’ franchise.

Maxey, who joined New Balance in 2022, expressed his excitement about the partnership and the upcoming release. “New Balance has been great for me, man, and it’s been everything I could’ve asked for in a partnership,” Maxey shared in an interview. “I think the shoe is amazing, and I think everyone is going to really like it. For me, being a speed guy and a quick guy that makes a lot of different cuts, the silhouette is perfect. Everything about the shoe is light, and I’m very excited about it.”

The shoe, which is expected to feature a lightweight build and responsive design tailored to Maxey’s fast-paced, shifty playing style, will likely draw inspiration from the New Balance BB Hesi Low series that Maxey has favored on the court.

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

The brand has been making waves in the basketball world, with Maxey joining a roster of prominent athletes like Kawhi Leonard and Zach LaVine. Maxey’s signature shoe will make him only the second New Balance athlete to receive this honor, following Leonard.

Philadelphia fans are already buzzing about the release, as Maxey’s electrifying performances have made him a fan favorite. The Sixers’ faithful are expected to fully embrace the shoe, which will further cement Maxey’s status as one of the league’s rising stars.

As the release date approaches, Maxey’s signature shoe is poised to make a significant impact, as he continues to prove that he’s not just a star on the rise—he’s here to stay.

Tyrese Maxey to Recieve First Signature Shoe with New Balance was originally published on rnbphilly.com