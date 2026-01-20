Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

We’re just a few weeks away from witnessing a MAGA meltdown as Bad Bunny is still scheduled to take the field as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX and to further amp up his upcoming show the Puerto Rican artist dropped another teaser to get his fans excited and his haters a tad bit annoyed.

A few days ago the Grammy award winning artist took to social media to drop a video in which Latino music and dancing was the main focus and in the caption he wrote “El 8 de febrero, el mundo bailará” which translate into “On the 8th of February, the world will dance.” For those who don’t know, Bad Bunny has been the most streamed artist in the world for years, so yes, the world will be watching come February 8th. MAGA will not for obvious racial reasons.

While the video itself was simple enough, it went on to break the record for most likes as it conjured up a whopping 5 million likes and 69.3 million views in under a week. While Rihanna got herself a staggering 4.1 million likes and K. Dot earned an impressive 3 million, Bad Bunny continues to prove to be a force of nature out in these multicultural streets with the numbers he’s putting up.

Still, MAGA should be a little less mad about Bad Bunny taking to the field at Super Bowl LX as the NFL has announced that they have indeed secured a white rock band to open up the Super Bowl festivities: Green Day. Known for classic rock hits such as “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around,” Green Day has been very publicly vocal in their disdain for the current pedophile protector in office, so it should be interesting to see if Green Day takes some potshots at Cheeto Jesus come February 8.

Couple that with the fact that LGBTQ icon Brandi Carlile has been tapped to sing “America The Beautiful,” the NFL seems like they’re taking a stance in this extreme political climate and we’re all here for it.

What did you think about Bad Bunny’s latest Super Bowl teaser? Are y’all excited to see what he has in store come Super Bowl Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

