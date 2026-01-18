Listen Live
Carolina to pick up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option

Published on January 18, 2026
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers
David Jensen

The Carolina Panthers plan to keep Bryce Young as their starting quarterback for at least one more season.

General manager Dan Morgan said Tuesday, Jan. 13, that the team intends to exercise Young’s fifth-year contract option. According to WBTV, the move follows a breakout season in which Young helped lead Carolina to its first NFC South title and home playoff appearance in nearly 10 years.

The former No. 1 overall pick set career highs with 3,011 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, a 63.6% completion rate and an 87.8 passer rating. Young also led six game-winning drives in the 2025 season and has 12 such drives since entering the league in 2023.

To read the full story, click here

Carolina to pick up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option was originally published on 1053rnb.com

