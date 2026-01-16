Listen Live
Lawmakers Discuss Parental Permission, Curfew on Kids’ Social Media

Two bills moved out of the Senate Education Committee this week that would impact how often and when a child can use their social media accounts.

Published on January 16, 2026
teenager studying and doing home works on the carpet wearing headphones
Source: Carol Yepes / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are considering legislation that would require parental permission for kids to access social media platforms.

Two bills advanced out of the Senate Education Committee this week. Senate Bill 159 would restrict students from using devices in schools during instructional time and give parents more control over school-issued technology at home. Senate Bill 199 would impose age verification and parental consent requirements for kids using social media.

SB 199 would prohibit children under 14 from having a social media account altogether. The bill also includes an overnight curfew for a teenager’s accounts. Unless a parent or guardian modifies the settings, a child cannot be on their social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Both bills aim to address concerns about child safety online and the impact that social media use has on young people’s mental health. Some studies suggest that heavy social media use can lead to anxiety, depression, and attention issues.

