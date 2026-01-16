Colts Moving Training Camp to Indianapolis in 2027

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are heading home. The team announced Friday that starting in 2027, Training Camp will move from Westfield’s Grand Park to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

The team has been at Grand Park in Westfield since 2018. By making the switch, the Colts join more than 25 other NFL teams that now prefer to hold camp at their own year-round practice facilities. The team says the move is driven by “growing logistical and technological demands” that are better met at their home base.

“This was a tough decision, because we’ve had a wonderful experience at Grand Park and have valued working so closely with the city of Westfield and Hamilton County over seven summers,” the team said. “We’re grateful to Mayors Scott Willis and Andy Cook and their staffs, Hamilton County’s business, tourism, public safety, and community leaders, and of course the people of Westfield and the hundreds of volunteers who shared their time and energy to make sure camp was safe, smooth, and enjoyable for all.”

Fans of the Grand Park experience don’t have to say goodbye just yet. The Colts confirmed they will return to Westfield for the 2026 training camp before making the permanent move to Indianapolis the following year.

