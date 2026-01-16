Franklin Man Convicted After Drug Dealing that Killed a Person

Source: Prosecutor Lance Hamner / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 26-year-old Franklin man was convicted Thursday of a drug deal that led to a person’s death.

Aaron Maupin was found guilty of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony. The case stems from the October 2023 death of Bryanna Taylor, who died of fentanyl toxicity. Investigators found Taylor had taken pressed fentanyl pills designed to look like oxycodone, a transaction they proved was orchestrated by Maupin.

This conviction is a milestone for Johnson County, marking the first time the 2019 “death resulting” statute has been successfully prosecuted in the county.

“This office believes in holding drug dealers accountable for the harm they cause,” Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. “We hope this conviction serves as a reminder… of the extreme danger fentanyl poses to our community.”

Prosecutor Hamner credited the “diligent and effective” work of Franklin Police and his deputy prosecutors for overcoming the high evidentiary hurdles typical in these cases. Maupin is scheduled to be sentenced on February 12.

