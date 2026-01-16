Listen Live
Close
Local

Bruno Mars is Bringing His "The Romantic Tour" to Charlotte

Bruno Mars is Bringing His “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte

Published on January 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kevin Winter

Bruno Mars is bringing his “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte on Wednesday, April 29, with a concert at Bank of America Stadium. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature Leon Thomas as a supporting act on the tour. Mars, known for hits such as “Uptown Funk,” “Just the Way You Are” and “24K Magic,” last performed in Charlotte in 2017. Tickets for the Charlotte stop are now on sale through Ticketmaster. The stadium show is expected to draw a large crowd as part of the singer’s nationwide tour celebrating his chart-topping catalog.

SEE ALSO

Bruno Mars is Bringing His “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

Hip-Hop Wired
ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM

Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" Song

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival

The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 The Root 100 Gala

Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close