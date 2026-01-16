Source: Tidal

Tidal Puts $1 Million Directly Into the Hands of 10 Independent Artists

Tidal is continuing to prove that independent artists deserve real ownership, real opportunity, and real financial support.

Today, the platform announced the ten U.S.-based winners of its first-ever Upload Headliners contest, awarding each artist $100,000 to support their careers with no strings attached.

That’s a total of $1 million invested directly into independent creators, with artists keeping full control of their music, rights, and creative direction.

The initiative is powered by Tidal Upload, a feature that allows independent artists to instantly publish and share their music on the platform. Upload Headliners was created to spotlight exceptional talent while removing the barriers that often come with traditional industry funding.

Related: TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Selected from more than 10,000 submissions across the United States, the winners represent a wide range of genres and creative voices:

Annisse (R&B) – Constellations

Sloane Simon (Pop) – robin

Brett Sheroky (Country) – Bring You Home

Felix Ames (R&B / Neo-Soul) – Fell Short, Spun Around

Mo J. Simpson (Hip-Hop/Rap) – Deans List

TOP MEECH (Hip-Hop/Rap) – MY MOMENT

Michi Sanz (Latin) – Es Raro

Astor Walk (Pop) – desire paths

Nnena (R&B) – SCARS

Lily Amilco (Pop) – Close Encounters

For Annisse, the support comes at a perfect time. “I am 100% sure the money will be going back into the music. I’m working on my sophomore EP so this will be a huge help,” she shared, noting that reaching the right audience was one of her biggest challenges on her last project.

Felix Ames echoed the importance of ownership, saying the moment represents a new trajectory focused on building a sustainable business around creative control.

According to Tidal Editor-in-Chief Tony Gervino, the editorial team listened to every submission to identify the most exceptional tracks. The goal was not just recognition, but real economic freedom for artists who are shaping the future of independent music.

With Upload Headliners, Tidal is sending a clear message: independent artists no longer have to give up ownership to move forward. Instead, they can grow at their own pace, on their own terms, with real financial backing behind their vision.

The artists are currently open to interviews, and more information on the Upload Headliners program is available through Tidal Magazine.

Independent music just got a major win.

RELATED: TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest

Tidal Puts $1 Million Directly Into the Hands of 10 Independent Artists was originally published on hot1009.com