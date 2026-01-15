Listen Live
R&B Performance Video Series That Are Defining the Culture

Published on January 15, 2026
Jill Scott Performs With DJ AG On Camden High Street
Performance video platforms have become the new stages of music culture.

From freestyles to stripped-down live sessions, these series allow artists to prove their talent without filters, effects, or distractions.

Whether it’s raw bars, soulful vocals, or intimate reinterpretations, these platforms now shape careers, break artists, and preserve authenticity.

Below are the Top 20 R&B Performance Series that continue to define the culture.

NPR Tiny Desk Concerts

COLORS Studios

Vevo DSCVR / Vevo Live R&B Sessions

Spotify Singles

Apple Music Live R&B Sessions

Audiomack Live R&B

BET Soul Sessions

Genius Live Sessions

Mahogany Sessions

Soundcheck by Amazon Music

Tiny Desk Home Concerts

The Terrell Show Performances

KEXP Live Sessions

NPR World Cafe

MTV Push Live

The Fader Fort Sessions

Billboard Live Sessions

COLORS A COLORS SHOW Soul Edition

Why they matter:
R&B performance platforms highlight vulnerability, vocal ability, and emotional storytelling. These spaces allow artists to connect deeply with audiences beyond commercial production.

