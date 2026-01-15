Zoë Saldaña’s Most Iconic Looks

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

Source: VCG / Getty Zoë Saldaña has long mastered the art of red carpet dressing. Whether she's promoting a blockbuster franchise, attending Hollywood's most prestigious award shows, or stepping out for a fashion-forward premiere, the actress consistently delivers looks that are elegant, modern, and effortlessly cool. Known for her love of clean lines, architectural silhouettes, and bold couture moments, Saldaña has become a fashion fixture whose red carpet style evolves while remaining unmistakably her own. The 47-year-old knows how to command power with her undeniable looks whenever she steps into a room. You certainly have to if you're the highest-grossing actor of all time at the box office, a milestone that the star earned Jan. 13. According to reports from PEOPLE and Variety, Saldaña now holds the prestigious title, with her films collectively earning an estimated $15.4 billion at the global box office. Saldaña has appeared in three of the highest-grossing movies of all time: Avatar (2009), its 2022 sequel The Way of Water, and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Her latest release, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which arrived in theaters on Dec. 19, is already making history of its own. According to Box Office Mojo, the film currently ranks as the 29th highest-grossing movie ever and surpassed the $1 billion mark worldwide on Jan. 3. From sweeping gowns at the Oscars to high-fashion statements at international premieres, here's a closer look at some of Zoë Saldaña's most memorable red carpet looks. 1. This Fendi moment left everyone speechless. Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty In 2023, Saldaña stunned at the 95th Academy Awards in a sculptural Fendi Couture gown featuring a sheer, crystal-embellished bodice and a flowing skirt with intricate detailing. The look balanced sensuality and sophistication, perfectly suited for Hollywood's biggest night. She completed the ensemble with minimal jewelry and sleek hair, letting the craftsmanship take center stage.

2. She dazzled in Louis Vuitton. Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty At the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2010, Zoë Saldaña stepped out as a presenter, turning heads in an elegant Louis Vuitton gown paired with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz.

3. She gave it all in Armani Privé. Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty In 2023, Zoë Saldaña made a bold fashion statement at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere at Disneyland Paris, stepping out in a striking harlequin-inspired gown with vibrant green accents. The actress wore a design from the Armani Privé Spring 2023 Couture collection, a look defined by intricate sequin embellishments, a detail that had dominated couture runways for several seasons. Diamond motifs and shimmering sequins were recurring elements throughout the Armani Privé show, reinforcing the collection’s graphic, high-glamour aesthetic. While the fashion house did not name a specific harlequin painting as its inspiration, the look clearly echoed the traditional Harlequin character from Commedia dell’arte, the Italian theatrical movement that emerged in the 1500s, WWD noted.

4. The Saint Laurent moment. Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty In 2024, Zoë Saldaña made a striking red carpet appearance at the premiere of Emilia Pérez, stepping out in a bold Saint Laurent gown that played with volume and contrast. The look featured a dramatic fuchsia bodice with pleating, fabric ruching, and a sculptural bubble hem, set atop a sleek, slim-fitting black skirt with pockets. The unexpected pairing of structured volume and streamlined tailoring created a modern, fashion-forward silhouette that stood out on the carpet.

5. Sophisticated chic in Thom Browne. Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty The actress commanded attention at the 2025 Met Gala in a daring ensemble that redefined the concept of suiting. Zoë Saldaña stepped onto the carpet in a Thom Browne creation anchored by a black ribbed corset bodice that appeared sculpted to her frame. The sharply tailored piece was paired with crisp white ribbed sleeves and a coordinating floor-length skirt, blending structure with elegance. White buttons ran down the center of the bodice and continued seamlessly along the skirt and sleeves, reinforcing the designer’s meticulous attention to detail. Adding a high-fashion twist, the look was finished with a pointed dress-shirt collar completely encrusted in sequins, an unexpected yet polished flourish that elevated the ensemble. Saldaña styled the look with dangling silver earrings, a sparkling diamond ring, and a rich rouge manicure. Her clean, radiant glam was executed by makeup artist Vera Steimberg for Hourglass Cosmetics, perfectly complementing the sharp sophistication of the look.

6. The Balmain look that screamed elegance. Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty Zoë Saldaña delivered a commanding couture moment at the Dec. 5, 2025, France premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, stepping out in a striking Balmain gown that blended architectural drama with classic elegance. According to WWD, the look featured an off-the-shoulder bodice constructed from angular, overlapping panels, each densely embroidered with black beading. The structured panels created a rigid, sculptural frame across her neckline and upper torso, pushing outward into a sharp, pointed peplum before tapering into a sleek silhouette. The dramatic top flowed into a long black velvet column skirt, its matte texture providing a rich contrast to the intricate beading above. The skirt extended straight to the floor, while a back slit subtly revealed her Saint Laurent La Scandale satin-crepe platform heels as she walked. Saldaña completed the look with Cartier Libre Polymorph earrings and a coordinating ring, keeping the accessories bold yet refined. Styled by longtime collaborator Petra Flannery, the ensemble felt powerful, regal, and perfectly suited to the epic scale of the Avatar franchise.

7. She dazzled in Emilio Pucci. Source: Variety / Getty One of her most beloved looks came in 2017 during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere when she wore a shimmering Emilio Pucci gown. The bright orange ensemble featured a sequin mini dress adorned with long and dramatic tassels that lit up the red carpet as the actress posed for photo ops. She paired the look with shimmering heels and a high ponytail.

8. Fierce in Valentino. Source: picture alliance / Getty At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Saldaña leaned into romance with a flowing Valentino gown adorned with delicate embroidery. The soft color palette and ethereal fabric created a dreamy, old-Hollywood moment on the French Riviera.