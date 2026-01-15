More ICE And Border Patrol Agents Than Police In Minnesota

Source: UCG / Getty

As ICE and Border Patrol continue to terrorize communities in the Twin Cities, and President Donald Trump threatens the entire state of Minnesota with a “DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION,” the Department of Homeland Security is only increasing the number of federal agents it is sending to the state. In fact, some 2,000 agents are already deployed to the state, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is promising “hundreds more” will be sent. Federal law enforcement officers now outnumber local police in Minnesota.

That’s right, y’all, the Trump administration — in its propaganda-reliant bid to legitimize his Gestapo-like mass deportation agenda, and combine that agenda with partisan, anti-Democrat nonsense, purported to be about stamping out fraud — has deployed to Minnesota “a federal presence that far surpasses any single Minnesota police agency,” according to the Star Tribune.

And it gets worse.

If the Trump administration makes good on its promise to flood Minnesota with all of the federal foot soldiers it said it plans to send, we’re talking about some 3,000 agents in total, that number would amount to “close to the total headcount of sworn officers among the region’s largest 10 law enforcement agencies and equals nearly one agent for every 1,000 of the Twin Cities’ 3.2 million residents,” the Tribune noted.

So, why is the administration sending enough agents to Minnesota to dwarf the state’s local police forces, essentially creating a police state, when local leaders are currently suing the federal government over the number of agents already deployed? Is it because Trump desperately needs to distract America from his sorry and steadily sinking poll numbers? Considering the fact that polls taken this month consistently show most Americans disapprove of ICE’s activities in Minnesota, including the senseless killing of Renee Nicole Good, that might not work out the way the president hopes.

Perhaps Trump and his administration of spineless and integrity-deficient sycophants are doing this simply because of how much Trump hates Somalis and non-white immigrants in general.

Look, MAGA supporters claim Trump Derangement Syndrome is the reason we all keep calling the Trump administration an authoritarian fascist regime. They might think it’s unfair that if you type “Nazis.us” into the search bar on your web browser, the DHS official website pops up. But people aren’t responding to the administration this way for no reason. Even when it comes to regular law enforcement, an increase in police presence tends to mean an increase in the profiling, harassment, and brutalization of Black and brown people. And when it comes to ICE and Border Patrol, volumes of recorded evidence indicate that the profiling, harassment, and brutalization of Black and brown people is largely the point.

In other words, Minnesotans can look forward to seeing more of this:

And this:

And, just for good measure, here’s a video of a DHS agent (whom many have mistaken for an ICE agent) defacing a memorial dedicated to Good, then trying to intimidate a protester who confronted him about it.

These people are just plain indecent, as are the Trump administration officials who keep weaponizing them.

