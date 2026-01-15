Mama Knows Best! A$AP Rocky Says His Mom Repeatedly Spot-On Suggested He Date Rihanna — ‘What About Rih Rih?!’

A$AP Rocky’s mom has apparently always known what’s best for her celebrity son!

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

In a recent appearance on The New York Times‘ Popcast, the rapper reflected on how his mom, Renee, repeatedly predicted that his longtime friendship with his fellow “Fa$hon Killa” Rihanna would eventually turn romantic.

“My mother used to say s*** like, ‘I know you like this girl that you with right now’…I ain’t gonna say no names…‘but I want you with RiRi!’” Rocky recalled.

The rapper continued and said that at the time, he brushed it off.

“‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,’” he said he would respond. “‘We cool—that’s just my friend.’” Looking back, he added with a laugh, “Mothers know best!” Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Rocky also said his bond with Rih Rih ultimately felt inevitable considering that his dad is Bajan, just like the superstar songstress, and that they have several other similarities.

“It was just like we were on the same page, on the same year,” said Rocky. “My dad is from our country. When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities. It’s just funny—we laugh about it a lot.”

The rapper also spoke candidly about how being with Rihanna brought clarity to his life well before they became parents, noting that Rihanna’s intuition guides him in his friendships.

“Being with my girl took a blindfold off,” he said. “She’ll tell you, like, ‘That’s not your friend. That—that’s your friend.’”

When the New York Times host noted that Rocky didn’t just end up with “any girl,” he agreed, saying;

“I know, I know. I got a very special woman.”

Rocky and Rihanna share three children—sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, and a daughter, Rocki Irish, born in September.

As previously reported, Rihanna recently hinted that their family may not be finished growing. She recently responded to an Instagram video about wanting another baby in 2026, saying;

“So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

The post Mama Knows Best! A$AP Rocky Says His Mom Repeatedly Spot-On Suggested He Date Rihanna — ‘What About Rih Rih?!’ appeared first on Bossip.

Mama Knows Best! A$AP Rocky Says His Mom Repeatedly Spot-On Suggested He Date Rihanna — ‘What About Rih Rih?!’ was originally published on bossip.com