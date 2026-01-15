Feds Charge Players in Philly for Allegedly Fixing NCAA and Chinese Basketball Games

Federal prosecutors charge dozens in a point-shaving scheme targeting college and professional basketball players

Gamblers allegedly bribed players to underperform, enabling millions in illegal bets placed at a Philadelphia casino

Scandal raises concerns about the integrity of sports in the era of widespread legalized gambling

“Point-Shaving” Scandal Rocks the Sports World: What You Need to Know About the Philly Case

The integrity of the game we love is under fire again, and this time, the details are unfolding right in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors have dropped a bombshell indictment charging dozens of people—including players and high-stakes gamblers—in a massive scheme to fix basketball games.

This isn’t just about a few bad calls; we’re talking about a coordinated “point-shaving” operation netting hundreds of thousands of dollars. From NCAA courts to professional leagues in China, the reach of this scandal is wide, and the community is buzzing about what this means for sports culture.

The Breakdown: Fixing the Game

According to court documents unsealed on Thursday, this operation wasn’t small-time. It involved a network of sports gamblers and recruiters working to bribe players to underperform. The goal? To manipulate the final score just enough so bettors could win big by wagering against the player’s own team.

Federal authorities say some of these bets were placed right at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia, with wagers hitting hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s a stark reminder that the flashing lights of the casino floor can sometimes hide serious criminal activity.

Who Is Involved?

The names surfacing in this indictment are turning heads. Antonio Blakeney, a former Chicago Bulls player who later took his talents to the Jiangsu Dragons in China, is central to the allegations. Prosecutors claim Blakeney accepted bribes to influence games while playing overseas.

But the scheme didn’t stop there. Authorities allege Blakeney received a $200,000 cash drop in a Florida storage unit and then helped recruit young college players into the fold. The operation reportedly targeted 39 players across more than 17 Division 1 teams, including local talent from North Philly’s La Salle University, as well as players from Tulane, Nicholls State, and Northwestern State.

The Money and the Message

The scale of this is staggering. Bettors allegedly wagered millions of dollars on at least 29 different games. One of the gamblers charged, Shane Hennen—a former Philly resident known for his flashy social media presence—was allegedly caught texting a co-conspirator, “Nothing guaranteed in this world but death taxes and Chinese basketball.”

This cynical view of the game stands in stark contrast to the passion and pride our community pours into sports. For many of us, basketball is more than just entertainment; it’s a pathway to education, a celebration of excellence, and a point of connection. When the integrity of the game is compromised, it hits home.

Why This Matters

These charges come hot on the heels of other recent gambling scandals involving high-profile athletes. It raises serious questions about the pressure on young athletes and the vulnerability of sports in the age of widespread legalized betting.

As we continue to support our athletes and celebrate their achievements, stories like this serve as a wake-up call. We have to protect the game and ensure that the competition remains fair, honest, and true.

Stay tuned as this story develops. We will keep you updated on the latest details coming out of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.

