J. Cole Drops "Disc 2 - Track 2" From 'The Fall-Off' Album

J. Cole Drops New Cut “Disc 2 – Track 2” Off His Upcoming LP ‘The Fall-Off’

Don't expect any K. Dot subliminal disses though...

Published on January 15, 2026
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS
Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

After taking an impromptu sabbatical from the rap game following the events of Might Delete Later, J. Cole is prepping his return to the rap scene and to get his day-ones in a frenzy the MC from NC released some new work that showcases just how next level this man can get when he’s in the booth.

Taking to social media this past Wednesday (Jan. 13), Cole released his latest offering “Disc 2 – Track 2” off his upcoming project The Fall-Off. Opening the video with a message stating that this particular album has been 10 years in the making and “hand crafted” to his liking as this has become a passion project of his throughout that time, Cole opens up the cut by stating he’ll be rapping about his life in reverse and begins the song by talking about his funeral before going back in time to different moments in his life as the track progresses.

Using basically every word under the sun that rhymes with the word “worst” throughout the song to end each bar, Cole once again proves why he’s regarded as one of the GOAT’s of not only this generation of rappers, but of all-time.

The man is indeed pretty damn talented.

Check out J. Cole’s latest track below and hit the comments section to let us know if you’re hype to hear what he’s been cooking for a decade when The Fall Off drops on February 6.

J. Cole Drops New Cut “Disc 2 – Track 2” Off His Upcoming LP ‘The Fall-Off’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

